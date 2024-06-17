Tinubu Celebrates Wole Soyinka as Uncommon Patriot and Global Literary Icon



Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Wole Soyinka on his 91st birthday, lauding him as an uncommon patriot and a global source of inspiration. The commendation was conveyed in a statement released by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu praised the Nobel Laureate for his significant contributions to education, democracy, human rights, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building. Soyinka’s creative genius, which spans plays, poetry, memoirs, essays, and performance art, has firmly established him as a leading literary figure worldwide.





President Tinubu emphasized Soyinka’s ongoing influence on Nigerians and writers globally, many of whom have achieved international recognition. He also highlighted a personal history of collaboration and friendship with the esteemed literary icon. “I rejoice with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on reaching another year and praise his continuing service and contributions to our nation’s development,” Tinubu stated.





He further acknowledged Soyinka’s unwavering patriotism and love for Nigeria, expressing gratitude for his long-standing service to the nation and humanity. Tinubu commended Soyinka’s lifelong dedication to enhancing Nigeria’s growth and global reputation, expressing appreciation for their shared efforts to advance the country’s progress.





On this milestone birthday marking the beginning of Soyinka’s final decade toward his centennial, Tinubu wished him continued good health and many more years of a sound mind.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Soyinka was born on July 13, 1934, in Abeokuta, Ogun. His education journey included Government College, Ibadan, and later an English degree from the University of Leeds in 1957. Returning to Nigeria, Soyinka founded the ‘1960 Masks’ and ‘Orisun Theatre Company’ while teaching drama and literature. His activism during the Nigerian Civil War resulted in a 22-month imprisonment and multiple exiles. Soyinka’s literary work often delves into themes of colonialism, injustice, and the human condition with profound depth and artistry. In 1986, he made history as the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

