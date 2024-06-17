Tinubu Commends Super Falcons on Securing 10th WAFCON Title



Rabat: President Bola Tinubu has extended his congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria following their triumphant victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), marking their record-extending 10th title.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nigeria achieved a remarkable comeback against hosts Morocco, securing a 3-2 win in a thrilling final held in Rabat, Morocco. The Falcons overcame an initial two-goal deficit to clinch their historic victory, matching their own continental record.





The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed through a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, shortly after the match. Tinubu praised the victory as a testament to resilience and national pride. He highlighted the Super Falcons’ determination in overcoming a spirited Moroccan team supported by a fervent home crowd, underscoring the essence of the Nigerian spirit.





Tinubu expressed his admiration for the team’s hard work, dedication, and tenacity, acknowledging the fulfillment of a mission the nation had aspired to achieve. He eagerly anticipated the team’s return to Nigeria, emphasizing the country’s collective celebration of their success.





Prior to the final, the President had taken to his official X handle to encourage the team, expressing confidence in their capabilities and urging them to seize the historic opportunity. He commended their inspiring performances throughout the tournament, which showcased pride, honor, and strength, both on and off the pitch.





The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Morocco took an early lead with goals from Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy during a dominant first half. However, the Super Falcons mounted a strong comeback after the break, starting with a penalty successfully converted by Esther Okoronkwo. Okoronkwo later provided an assist for Folashade Ijamilusi’s equalizer, swinging momentum in Nigeria’s favor. Jennifer Echegini then secured the victory with a dramatic late goal from a well-executed free kick.

