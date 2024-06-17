Tinubu Committed to Southeast Infrastructure Development: APC Chieftain



Abuja: A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Sam Onuigbo, expressed that President Bola Tinubu has shown a firm commitment to the infrastructure development of the South-Eastern region of Nigeria. Onuigbo, who previously served as a member of the House of Representatives and currently represents the South East in the North East Development Commission Governing Board, made these remarks in Abuja while addressing the media.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Onuigbo emphasized that Tinubu’s dedication is evident through his Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly highlighted by the ongoing rehabilitation of the Umuahia Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road. He stated that the government’s record of infrastructure progress is clear and that any claims of the project being abandoned are not only misleading but also dismissive of the evident advancements being made.





Onuigbo strongly refuted allegations that the APC-led Federal Government had ceased its commitment to the road’s rehabilitation, describing such claims as intentionally crafted to incite public dissatisfaction and misrepresent the reality of the situation. He underscored that these assertions undermine the Federal Government’s efforts in the region.





He further explained his role in leading stakeholders from the area to advocate for the Federal Government’s intervention in the road’s rehabilitation. Onuigbo recounted their success in convincing the then Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, to award the road contracts, although funding has remained a persistent challenge. Through persistent appeals, the road project was eventually moved to NNPC funding under the Road Tax Credit Scheme.





Onuigbo highlighted the significance of the road as a major economic project, linking oil-producing states such as Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Abia, as well as connecting to the commercial city of Aba and the Export Processing Zone in Calabar. He emphasized the hardships faced by the local population due to inadequate road infrastructure and noted the strategic importance of the road, which also provides access to Cameroon.





Reflecting on the road’s history, Onuigbo recalled that it had been neglected for years until the APC-led Federal Government intervened in 2016, marking a pivotal moment in its rehabilitation journey.

