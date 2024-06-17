Tinubu Installs Igwe Agubuzu as Chancellor, Federal University of Kashere



Gombe: President Bola Tinubu has formally installed Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, the Ogbunechendo of Ezema Olo Kingdom, as the Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere in Gombe State. The investiture, held on Saturday in Gombe, coincided with the university’s combined 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocation ceremonies for the award of higher degrees and the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees. Tinubu was represented at the event by Prof. Ibrahim Garba, the Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Umaru Pate, pledged his loyalty and support to the newly installed Chancellor. Pate stated that the university council also approved the conferment of the honorary Doctorate of Letters on the Chancellor. The Chancellor, Igwe Agubuzu, expressed appreciation for the honour bestowed on him and commended the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu III, and other emirs for promoting peace and cultural continuity in the area.





The royal father urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the institution and to uphold the values, excellence, and integrity instilled in them. He highlighted that the other four recipients of the honorary doctorate degrees became part of the legacy and future of the university by virtue of their conferment.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the university also conferred honorary doctorate degrees on four notable Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to national development and nation-building across sectors. These individuals include Prof. Ali Pate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Dr. Kole Shettima, and Rep. Abubakar Bichi. Pate was acknowledged for his work in health policy, public health leadership, and improving healthcare access for Nigerians.





One of the recipients, Kalu, expressed gratitude to the University Governing Board, the Chancellor, and the Vice-Chancellor for the honour. He also praised Gov. Inuwa Yahaya for his contributions to the university and encouraged him to maintain the momentum. The News Agency of Nigeria further reports that the university had earlier awarded first-degree certificates to 6,870 graduates during a convocation ceremony held on Friday.

