Tinubu Maintains Five-Year Visa for U.S. Citizens, Confirms Nigerian Presidency



Abuja: The Presidency has stated that President Bola Tinubu has not halted the issuance of five-year multiple-entry visas for U.S. citizens, adhering to existing bilateral agreements and the principle of reciprocity.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this clarification came via a statement from Presidential Spokesperson Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who described reports suggesting otherwise as false. He emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining bilateral agreements and diplomatic reciprocity, and noted that President Tinubu, upon taking office, instructed the implementation of all such agreements with other nations.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clarified Nigeria’s stance following the U.S. government’s recent non-immigrant visa policy change towards Nigerians. Onanuga highlighted that senior officials are actively engaging with the U.S. to address restrictive policies based on mutual respect.





Onanuga reiterated that the U.S. government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy does not reflect the actual situation. Nigeria continues to grant U.S. citizens a five-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visa, similar to what the U.S. offers Nigerians. He clarified that the 90-day single-entry visas are specific to the new e-visa category, designed for tourists and business visitors seeking faster visa processing.





The e-visa, replacing the outdated visa-on-arrival system, is a streamlined, online process eliminating the need for embassy visits, with applicants receiving visas within 48 hours. This aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda to enhance trade, tourism, and business operations in Nigeria, a move mirrored by many other countries.





Despite Nigeria’s provision of e-visas to U.S. citizens, Onanuga noted that the U.S. has not yet reciprocated. The Tinubu administration remains committed to engaging with U.S. authorities to resolve the issues leading to the recent policy changes.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the U.S. government’s revised visa policy now limits non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visa categories for Nigerians-such as B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), F (student), and J (exchange)-to single-entry, three-month validity. This marks a significant shift from the previous two- to five-year multiple-entry visas previously available, effective immediately, although visas issued before July 8 remain valid until expiration.





The U.S. government stated that visa reciprocity is a global standard subject to regular review and adjustments, including changes to permitted entries and duration of validity.

