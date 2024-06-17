Tinubu Pays Tribute to Abdulsalami Abubakar on 83rd Birthday



Abuja: President Bola Tinubu on Sunday paid tribute to Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd.) on his 83rd birthday. In the tribute personally written by Tinubu, he saluted Abubakar for his service to Nigeria, both in uniform and in retirement. He commended his commitment to peace, stability, and good governance across the African continent.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu highlighted Abubakar’s significant contribution to Nigeria’s democratic history. ‘Gen. Abubakar’s legacy, particularly his role in leading Nigeria through a peaceful transition to democratic rule in 1999, remains a watershed moment in the nation’s history,’ Tinubu stated. He praised Abubakar’s selfless act of handing over power, which paved the way for Nigeria’s Fourth Republic and strengthened the principle of constitutional democracy.





The President also recognized Abubakar’s ongoing efforts as Chairman of the National Peace Committee, where he has played a crucial role in promoting dialogue, defusing tension, and ensuring credible electoral processes in Nigeria. Tinubu emphasized that Abubakar’s voice of moderation, reason, and statesmanship is deeply valued, especially in times when unity and leadership are critical.





Tinubu described Abubakar as a patriot of uncommon integrity whose service has inspired generations of Nigerians in public life. He expressed that as Abubakar marks another year of life, Nigeria honours his sacrifices, wisdom, and unyielding devotion to the peace and unity of the nation. Tinubu wished the former Head of State continued strength, good health, and divine grace in the years ahead.

