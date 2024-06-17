Tinubu Sets Q1 2026 Launch for National Single Window Project



Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Single Window (NSW) Steering Committee to ensure that the platform becomes fully operational by the first quarter of 2026. The directive was delivered during Tuesday’s fifth steering committee meeting at the State House, Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this information was contained in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga. Onanuga noted that the President was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. The President emphasized the importance of financial and trade reforms in achieving national economic transformation, underscoring it with recent Tax Reform Acts signed into law in June.





Gbajabiamila highlighted the role of a unified electronic platform in simplifying Nigeria’s import and export operations. He stated that the NSW would boost investment and trade revenues, improve transparency, and strengthen Nigeria’s global business credibility. He urged all agencies involved to refine their targets and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure the Phase 1 deadline is met.





Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance, described the progress as encouraging but stressed the need for swift execution, urging a shift from strategy to concrete implementation. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, charged the committee to diligently meet the Q1 2026 deadline, while Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), expressed gratitude for the President’s consistent support.





The Director of the National Single Window (NSW) Project, Tola Fakolade, provided an overview of the steering committee’s progress, noting that all key project milestones for the second quarter of 2025 have been successfully achieved, and the customization of the Single Window platform has commenced. Fakolade assured that the committee would meet the timelines set.





The National Single Window project, a Federal Government initiative, aims to streamline trade processes by creating a centralized electronic platform for importers and exporters. Launched in April 2024, it seeks to consolidate all agencies involved in imports and exports onto a unified electronic portal, reducing trade costs, cutting delays, and enhancing transparency and efficiency at Nigerian ports. The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Investments, the Ministry of Finance, FIRS, and the Nigeria Customs Service.

