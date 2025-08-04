Tinubu Support Group Urges Governors to Invest in Food Production and Human Capital



Lagos: The Tinubu Media Force (TMF), a group advocating support for President Bola Tinubu, has urged state governors to invest in food production and human capital development to empower residents and ensure food security in their respective states. The TMF National Coordinator, Mr. Gbenga Abiola, made this appeal in a statement following the group’s strategic meeting.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Abiola emphasized the importance of aligning state policies with President Tinubu’s economic vision, which focuses on human capital development, food affordability, and access to innovative transport services. He called for immediate and coordinated efforts at the sub-national level to address the country’s economic challenges. Abiola highlighted that addressing rising living costs and improving citizens’ quality of life requires a grassroots approach anchored on education, healthcare, and skill development.

Abiola stated, “Governors must prioritize investing in their people-especially in areas of educatio

n, healthcare, and skills training. This is the most effective way to build a self-reliant and globally competitive population that can drive long-term prosperity.” He expressed concerns about rising food prices, describing it as one of the most urgent challenges facing Nigerians. The coordinator urged governors to establish regional, state, and local government food hubs and frameworks for bulk purchasing, logistic control, and price regulation of food prices, which could help stabilize prices and protect vulnerable households from inflation shocks.

Abiola pointed to Lagos State’s food logistics model as a successful example of how targeted interventions could moderate inflation and promote food access. He encouraged other state governments to study and replicate the model to ensure affordability. Additionally, Abiola called on governors to embrace the Federal Government’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transportation strategy. He suggested the rapid establishment of state-level CNG refueling stations and int

egration of CNG-powered buses into local transit systems, noting that investments in CNG infrastructure could reduce transportation costs by up to 50 percent and unlock environmental and employment benefits.

According to Abiola, the Federal Government has already demonstrated commitment by distributing 64 CNG buses nationwide and securing over $791 million in investments targeted at expanding the CNG sector. He called for unity among state leaders and reaffirmed the group’s support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing the need for full collaboration between federal and state actors. “Governors must rise to the moment. This is the time to invest in people, lower costs for the average Nigerian, and innovate for the future,” he concluded.