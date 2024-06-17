Tinubu to Attend Awujale’s Eighth-Day Prayer in Ijebu-Ode



Ijebu-ode: President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to leave Abuja on Sunday for Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, where he will attend the eighth-day prayer for Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. The Awujale of Ijebu, a revered traditional ruler, passed away on July 13 at the age of 91 and was buried the following day. His burial, conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, took place quietly in Ijebu-Ode, marking the end of a remarkable era of leadership. The Oba, who ruled for an unprecedented 65 years, was one of Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers and a major voice in national affairs.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu will be joined by Gov. Dapo Abiodun and other dignitaries at the solemn event. The prayer ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, one of the largest venues in Ijebu-Ode. The event is expected to draw traditional rulers, political leaders, business executives, and religious figures from across Nigeria and beyond.





Earlier on Friday, the President paid a condolence visit to Kano, where he sympathised with the family of late elder statesman Alh. Aminu Dantata. Tinubu has intensified condolence visits in recent weeks following the loss of several high-profile Nigerians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari. These visits reflect his commitment to honouring leaders who have served Nigeria with distinction and left a lasting legacy.





During Oba Adetona’s 90th birthday and 64th coronation anniversary, Tinubu conferred upon him Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, recognising his national contributions. The Oba was widely regarded as a progressive traditional ruler who spoke truth to power and prioritised education and development across the Ijebu community. In his journey to the presidency, Tinubu began his consultations with Oba Adetona, a gesture that demonstrated deep personal and political respect. After emerging victorious, he returned to the Awujale’s palace to express appreciation, fulfilling a promise he made during the campaign.





In preparation for the eighth-day prayer, security has been strengthened across Ijebu-Ode, especially on roads leading to key venues. Streets around Dipo Dina Stadium, the Awujale’s Palace, and his Igbeba private residence are now under strict surveillance by security operatives. Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Amotekun Corps are positioned at strategic points. Their presence is to ensure peace and proper coordination of the event, expected to attract thousands of mourners and well-wishers.





NAN also reports that several major markets in Ijebu-Ode will be closed on Sunday to honour the departed monarch. Markets like Ita-Ale, Ita-Osu, and Oke-Aje will suspend activities to allow traders and residents to pay their final respects. Locals describe the late Oba Adetona as a beacon of development and a monarch whose reign transformed Ijebu’s social and economic standing. Many residents expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for choosing to personally honour the memory of the departed royal father.





Yusuf Balogun, a local cab driver, said the prayer is significant, particularly for Muslims, as it is part of Islamic burial traditions. “Our baba brought development and dignity to the Ijebu community. We pray Allah forgives his sins and grants him Al-jannah Firdaus,” Balogun said emotionally. He added, “The President’s visit is a great honour to us. It shows the impact our Oba made on Nigeria.”





Damilola Ogunsanwo, a petty trader near the stadium, said the event has created opportunities for small businesses and increased customer traffic. She noted that visitors have already started arriving, creating demand for food, water, fabrics, and accommodation in the area. Several hotel operators in Ijebu-Ode confirmed to NAN that occupancy rates have surged ahead of the prayer ceremony. Some hotels reported being fully booked and anticipate more visitors arriving as the President and other dignitaries head into town.





Ijebu-Ode residents say this is a fitting tribute to a monarch who embodied dignity, service, and development throughout his extraordinary reign. Oba Adetona is remembered as a moderniser, champion of education, and advocate of good governance and accountability. His reign helped position Ijebuland as a centre of excellence, attracting investment, scholarship, and tourism to the region. As Nigeria mourns his passing, the eighth-day prayer offers an opportunity to reflect on a life of meaningful leadership and uncommon wisdom.





Source: News Agency of Nigeria

