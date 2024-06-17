Tinubu’s Aide Inaugurates Remodelled Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA Secretariat



Lagos: The Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) unveiled a remodelled council secretariat and network of roads. Inaugurating the edifice, the Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, emphasised the need for purposeful grassroots governance that lifts the downtrodden.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Muri-Okunola, who was represented by Dr. Kolawole Peregrino, the General Manager of Lagos State Printing Corporation (LSPC), praised the LCDA Chairman, Mr. Fuad Atanda-Lawal, for his impactful leadership, saying he was a blessing to the people of the area. He remarked that the event was not just about inaugurating a building, but witnessing the manifestation of leadership grounded in purpose, people, and progress. He noted the inauguration of vital roads in Ikoyi that connect communities and businesses, adding that these roads serve as economic, social, and civil assets catalyzing the area’s transformation.

Muri-Okunola recognized Fuad’s eight-year dedication to

courage, consistency, and commitment to excellence, emphasizing the newly transformed secretariat as a symbol of a new social contract between the government and its people. He advised the Chairman-elect, Mr. Bola Oladunjoye, on the responsibility to sustain, deepen, and innovate further, urging him not to disappoint the party and the people.

Earlier, in his address, Atanda-Lawal appreciated those who facilitated governance and the execution of initiatives during his administration. He reflected on the transformation from an abandoned area office to a modern secretariat, marking the final chapter of his eight-year leadership rooted in service and sacrifice. He expressed pride in leaving a functional edifice that represents progress, equipped with new facilities and a conducive work environment.

Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, applauded Atanda-Lawal for making Eti-Osa constituency a reference point in grassroots governance. Mrs. Olateju Philips, Chairman of

LASACO Assurance Plc, credited the outgoing chairman’s corporate experience for his impactful council leadership.