Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Enables Cancer Treatment in Nigeria: Minister



Abuja: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has credited President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda with making cancer treatment accessible within Nigeria. Idris made this statement during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, in Enugu.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Idris highlighted that Tinubu’s policies and programs have transformed the health sector, allowing for cancer treatment facilities to be established across the nation. Currently, there are six treatment centers located in various zones, including Enugu, equipped with advanced machinery and staffed by trained experts. Idris emphasized that individuals opting for cancer treatment abroad do so by choice, not due to a lack of facilities or expertise within Nigeria.





Idris further praised President Tinubu for the strategic appointments that have revitalized the health sector, attributing the progress to his Renewed Hope Agenda. He remarked on the comprehensive efforts of the Federal Government to communicate these advancements, particularly in Enugu, to showcase the positive impact of both Tinubu and Governor Mbah’s initiatives.





The minister also noted Tinubu’s significant achievements, likening them to the accomplishments expected in a second presidential term. Moreover, he acknowledged Governor Mbah’s contributions to Enugu, referring to the state as the heart of the South-East, and commended the continuity of progressive policies from Mbah’s predecessor.





In addition to health advancements, Idris mentioned improvements in national security, attributing the enhanced synergy among security agencies to President Tinubu’s leadership. While acknowledging that challenges remain, he expressed confidence in the president’s ongoing efforts to address them comprehensively.

