Tomato Farmers Predict Produce Scarcity Over Tuta Absoluta Outbreak



Lagos: Tomato growers have expressed concern over the recent Tuta Absoluta virus infestation of the crops currently affecting the price of the produce in markets across the country.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tuta Absoluta, also known as Tomato Leaf Miner, is a serious pest affecting tomato crops in regions such as Europe, Africa, Western Asia, and South and Central America. The larvae of this pest can cause up to 100% crop loss if not controlled effectively. This pest can decimate tomato cultivation in just over 48 hours, earning it the nickname “Tomato Ebola” among farmers. The pest is capable of breeding between 10 and 12 generations annually, with females laying about 250 to 300 eggs in their lifetime.





Mr. Rabiu Zuntu, Chairman of the Tomato Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria, explained that the outbreak had impacted tomato prices in local markets. He stated that the invasion of the Tuta Absoluta virus began in early March, primarily affecting farms in the northern regions. The virus is more troublesome during high-temperature periods, causing increased soil humidity, which facilitates the pest’s spread. Due to this outbreak, the price of a 50kg basket of tomatoes has surged to about N30,000, compared to a pre-outbreak price range of N5,000 to N10,000.





Zuntu emphasized that while the outbreak cannot be completely prevented due to natural soil humidity, measures can be taken to limit its spread. He advocates for the Integrated Pest Management approach, even as climate-resistant seeds remain vulnerable to the pest.





Mr. Bola Oyeleke, National President of the Tomatoes and Orchard Processors Association of Nigeria, remarked that the current outbreak’s impact on prices is minimal as the crop is in its harvest stage. He noted that the virus is a significant challenge for tomato cultivation in Nigeria, but harvest activities are still ongoing and supplying markets. Oyeleke suggested that local farmers should collaborate on land preparation using more advanced technologies to prevent future outbreaks, proposing communal land preparation initiatives to reduce pest occurrences.

