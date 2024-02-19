Tourism minister-designate has limited time to make much impact-Consultant

Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, a Tourism Consultant, says given the limited time Mr Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, the Tourism Arts and Culture Minister-designate, would not achieve much in the sector. He said the industry was such a complex one that demanded a lot from leaders, and as such the short period from now until elections would not afford the Minister designate the time to do anything meaningful for the sector before he exited. Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Frimpong said, 'The minister-designate, also a Member of Parliament, will be focusing on elections and will not have much time to study the Ministry, so I genuinely do not think he will make much difference.' Mr Frimpong, however, noted that for the Minister to make any meaningful impact there were a few things he had to pay particular attention to, including building stronger collaborations with the private sector and academia. He said the minister-designate must also decentralize tourism activities to the regions and districts . 'The regions and districts must be equipped and resourced to be able to promote the various tourist sites in their regions and districts.' He said as an industry there was a need for a blueprint to guide its activities, hence the Minister's designate must work to complete the draft national tourism development policy to serve as a blueprint to guide industry players. 'Training and skills development must also be his focus, especially in the area of customer service and care as well as focus on resourcing the Hotel Catering and Tourism Training Institute (HOTCATT) .' Mr Frimpong commended Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the outgoing Sector Minister for his goodwill. 'The minister had goodwill, enthusiasm, commitment, passion, and dedication. However, he could not accomplish most of his promises.' 'In terms of improving service quality, infrastructure, youth employment in the sector, both domestic and international arrivals and other areas he could have done much better. We saw some slight improvements.' He, however, blamed the private sector, saying 'I blame the private sector because we have not been efficient and effective as a private sector in pushing various ministers to do more for the sector. Source: Ghana News Agency