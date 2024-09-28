Tourism remains powerful catalyst for peace, unity-Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, on Friday said tourism serves as a powerful catalyst for fostering peace and unity in the society.

Benson-Awoyinka made this remark during the commemoration of the 2024 World Tourism Day, with the theme: ‘Tourism and Peace’, in Lagos.

‘This year’s theme is timely and significant, as it invites us to reflect on how tourism, beyond being a tool for economic development, serves as a bridge for peace, understanding, and unity among people and nations.

‘Lagos, as a dynamic hub of culture and commerce, understands the power of tourism in building not only an inclusive society but a peaceful one.

‘Through tourism, we are able to connect with the world, break down cultural barriers, and offer a platform where differences are not just acknowledged but celebrated.

‘The tourism sector serves as a powerful catalyst for fostering peace,’ Benson-Awoyinka said.

According to her, as visitors from around the world explore different lan

ds, meet new people, and experience diverse cultures, they engage in an exchange that promotes mutual respect, tolerance, and friendship.

She added: ‘It is this spirit of shared humanity that can turn tourism into an engine for peace and reconciliation, as it opens hearts and minds to new ways of thinking, living, and coexisting.

‘In Lagos, we are not only committed to promoting tourism as an economic driver but also as a tool for fostering peace.

‘Our initiatives continue to elevate Lagos as a global tourism destination, where cultural diversity is showcased, and our rich heritage is shared with the world.

See also FG mulls creative industries devt. bill to foster economic growth

‘Today, as we gather here at Muri Okunola Park, I am proud to say that Lagos remains a beacon of cultural and tourism excellence.’

The commissioner said that the state government’s collaboration with Sterling Bank to commemorate the Day remained a testament to the power of partnerships in driving the growth of this vital secto

r.

‘Through this joint effort, we hope to strengthen the narrative of tourism as a path to peace and reconciliation, demonstrating how tourism can create opportunities for sustainable development while bringing people closer together.

‘Let me take this opportunity to commend all tourism stakeholders, our partners, and the local communities who continue to contribute to the growth of tourism in Lagos.

‘You are the backbone of this industry, and your dedication helps us maintain our position as a leading tourism destination in Africa.

‘Today, as we mark this global event, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that tourism remains a force for good in our society,’ he said.

Looking ahead, the commissioner said that the state government was excited about the future of tourism in Lagos.

She said that the government was constantly exploring innovative ways to make tourism more inclusive, sustainable, and peaceful.

‘Through our continued efforts, Lagos will not only remain a key player in the global tourism l

andscape but will also stand as a city that exemplifies how tourism can promote peace,’ she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Sterling Bank, Mr Tunde Adeola, said that the event was to showcase the heart and soul of the country.

Adeola said it was also to promote Nigeria’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures, and the warmth of its people.

See also Insecurity should not be hindrance to tourism growth – Minister

‘Through this campaign, we invite the world to experience Nigeria, while also encouraging Nigerians to discover the beauty of their own homeland.

‘We believe that this journey of discovery brings us closer together and deepens our appreciation of one another.

‘As we reflect on the theme of today’s celebration, let us remember that tourism is more than a industry.

‘It is a means to creating a world where we see each other not as strangers but as family.

‘Every journey can be a step towards greater understanding, unity, and peace,’ he said.

Adeola said that the bank was looking

forward to continuing its role in promoting new opportunities for tourism and building connections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the events includes exhibitions and cultural displays.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria