Tragic Death of Two-Year-Old Girl in Moyamba District Sparks Investigation



Moyamba: The Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs regrets to inform the public of a tragic incident involving the death of a two-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted in Normiyama Village, Kori Chiefdom, Moyamba District. She passed away on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at Moyamba Government Hospital.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the Ministry expresses deep concern over recent reports of violence against women and girls in Sierra Leone, characterized by cases of neglect, physical harm, sexual assault, exploitation, abuse, trafficking, and tragic fatalities. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stakeholders and communities to collaborate in strengthening child protection mechanisms.





The child was reportedly brought to the hospital on 25 October 2025 for treatment of suspected malaria. During examination, however, the medical team raised serious concerns that she may have been subjected to sexual assault, as she presented with severe bleeding and visible swelling in her genital and anal regions. According to the initial medical report, she died the following morning.





In line with established protocols for suspected sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases, the Ministry, in collaboration with the police, facilitated the transfer of the deceased’s remains to Freetown for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. The remains of the two-year-old girl have been laid to rest.





A team comprising staff from the Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs, the Family Support Unit (FSU), and civil society organisations visited the community to conduct further inquiries and investigations into the child’s death. The police subsequently arrested six suspects, who are currently in custody assisting with investigations. The Ministry has assigned staff to work with the police and continues to provide psychosocial support to the bereaved family.





During the autopsy in Freetown, the Ministry’s senior technical staff, led by the Director of Children’s Affairs and accompanied by the police investigating officer, witnessed the process. The autopsy report has been submitted to the police to support the ongoing investigations. The Ministry is working closely with the Sierra Leone Police, health authorities, community stakeholders, and parents to support the investigation and ensure that the perpetrator(s) of this act are held fully accountable under the law.





The Ministry strongly condemns all acts of violence against children and remains fully committed to ensuring that justice is served. They extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assure the public that the Ministry, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to take all necessary actions to protect the rights and welfare of every child in Sierra Leone.





The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to working with partners across government and civil society to prevent violence, support survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable. They will continue to provide updates on this matter.





