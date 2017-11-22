TransferTo drives further expansion into Africa with new senior appointment

TransferTo’s global payments network interlinks money transfer operators, mobile money operators, mobile wallets providers, banks, financial institutions, NGOs and global e-commence merchants to facilitate mobile-based money transfers to and from emerging markets — all through one single API connection and one global compliance framework.

Across Africa, the company currently interconnects close to 300m mobile money wallets and bank accounts, and this year alone, TransferTo’s cross-border payments business in Africa has grown 11-fold, showing significant demand for safer, cheaper and faster digital transfers across the Continent.

Djibril brings great expertise in payment systems and mobile money across the region. He spent the last three years heading up Mobile Financial Services operations for Tigo Cash, Millicom’s operation in Senegal. Prior to that, he worked as a Senior IT Consultant and Business Analyst at the World Food Programme focusing on global payment disbursements. Djibril has also played a key part in rolling out payment systems, such as RTGS, in various African Central Banks and primary banks.

In his new position at TransferTo, Djibril is responsible for the strategic direction and growth in the region, and to expand TransferTo’s payment solutions into new markets, including Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Gabon and Cameroon.

“I’m thrilled to have joined TransferTo,” said Djibril Diallo. “We are at a point today where mobile money and mobile banking is revolutionising payments in Africa, and I am very proud to be a part of a company that is committed to providing the best payment solutions for emerging markets, and helping connect Africa to the world.”

Nicolas Vonthron, EVP Payments for Africa & Europe at TransferTo added, “Djibril has such a unique insight into this market which makes him an invaluable partner in a time when TransferTo is undergoing heightened investment across Africa. Establishing robust operations in West and Central Africa ensures we are well positioned to better serve our Network partners, allowing them to cater for the growing demand of more efficient cross-border payments to and from the African Continent.“

Djibril will be based out of Dakar, Senegal.

About TransferTo

TransferTo is the leading Cross-Border Mobile Payments Network for emerging markets, processing real-time transactions for money transfer operators, mobile operators, digital wallet providers, banks, NGO’s and merchants. Leading global companies rely on TransferTo’s mobile payment solutions to perform digital payments.

Through a Network which spans across more than 130 countries, TransferTo provides its partners with a global compliance framework for all relevant regulatory requirements.

TransferTo was founded in 2005. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in Miami, London and Dubai, and local offices across Mumbai, Jakarta, San Salvador, Nairobi and Barcelona.

For more information, please visit: www.transfer-to.com

