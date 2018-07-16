Tripp Lite Introduces Compact 3-Phase UPS System for Critical Applications

New SmartOnline® S3MX 3-Phase UPS offers clean and continuous power in a small footprint

CHICAGO, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced the new S3MX Series, a SmartOnline® 3-Phase UPS system. Several sizes are available from 30 kVA to 200 kVA, configurable up to 400 kVA in parallel. Its market-leading footprint saves valuable space for other revenue-generating equipment.

Tripp Lite’s SmartOnline® S3MX UPS series provides clean and continuous power to critical loads through all power conditions in a compact design that is easy to manage and inexpensive to operate. It is perfect for critical applications in IT, communications, corporate, commercial, retail, financial, security, transportation, emergency and light industrial environments.

The SmartOnline® S3MX has an efficient, high-performance design that reduces the cost of ownership. Its 94% efficiency in double-conversion mode and 98% in ECO mode reduce an organization’s power and cooling costs. Its low THDi (< 3%) eliminates costly over-sizing of generators and other equipment, and its low THDv (≤ 2%) and active power factor correction improves output performance.

The S3MX’s large, 25.4 cm/10 in. color touchscreen display provides comprehensive onsite management through an advanced, intuitive and user-friendly interface. The optional WEBCARDLX accessory facilitates remote monitoring and control through HTML5 web, SSH/telnet and SNMP interfaces, as well as integration with a wide range of Network Management Systems and DCIM platforms.

“The S3MX Series is a compact and efficient 3-Phase UPS product line designed to support critical loads with reliable and cost-effective performance. The S3MX Series will significantly enhance our current international UPS offering SUTX, SVTX and our scalable and modular SVX Product line,” said Jose L. Medina, Product Line Manager.

