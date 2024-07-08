Truck claims female biker in Lagos



Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency responders have recovered the body of a female biker trapped under a loaded containerised truck in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, on Monday in Lagos.

The statement said the incident occurred at about 6:15 a.m., at Sifax inward, Iganmu Bridge, Lagos.

It said that the driver of the loaded containerised truck lost control while on motion and fell on the female biker, while descending Iganmu Bridge.

‘Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver, who was on speed, lost control and caused the truck to fall on the female biker.

‘The driver fled the scene upon realising the severity of the accident.

‘Immediately after the incident, LASTMA personnel called on other emergency responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU), for rescue operation,’ it said.

It said th

at the deceased’s body was taken away by personnel from the Lagos State Ambulance Service, and the containerised truck was evacuated to clear the way for free vehicular movement on Iganmu Bridge.

‘Police officers from Ijora Badia provided security during the rescue operation,’ it said.

While expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, the statement warned truck drivers to adhere to speed limits both within and outside the state.

It also advised motorcycle operators, both commercial and private to obey traffic rules and regulations as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria