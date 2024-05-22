Trustifi Expands its Global Footprint, Signing with CyberDisti to Cover India, the UAE, & Africa

Geofencing capabilities and an exclusive new agreement expands the reach of Trustifi’s next-generation, AI-powered solutions to new countries

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Trustifi, the premier provider of AI- and cloud-based email cyber security solutions, announced the launch of new geofencing capabilities for its expanding customer base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This demand has been primarily driven by an exclusive agreement with CyberDisti, a major distributor serving the UAE, India, and Africa. This new development extends Trustifi’s geographic base, which already includes an impressive range of countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, Singapore, and Brazil, a geographic list that represents some of the world’s most technologically advanced nations.

CyberDisti is one of the leading email security distributors in its market. The company has offices in Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi, Bangalore, and Tamil Nadu in India; Kenya in Africa; Dubai in the UAE; and Oman. This distributor now solely offers Trustifi solutions to its network of managed service providers, giving credence to Trustifi’s position as a one-stop resource for email cybersecurity offerings. Trustifi’s comprehensive suite offers both inbound and outbound security encompassing anti-malware and antivirus, data loss protection, AES-256 encryption with tokenization capabilities, automated compliance to a host of global regulations, smart archiving features, an account takeover protection module, and an integrated new platform providing customizable threat simulation capabilities.

Cybersecurity continues to be a major concern in the UAE and its neighboring nations, as threats compound across the globe following the rise of AI-driven malware. For example, an increase in cybersecurity breaches in the UAE has been documented by Dark Reading, which reported that 87% of companies in this region have experienced cyber incidents in the past two years from both external and internal actors. And in India, a December cyberattack on an online government platform, the e-Nagarpalika portal of Madhya Pradesh, shut down that body’s services and compromised the data of residents across 412 cities, triggering a massive loss of revenue.

"Cybersecurity issues are only amplifying as AI-based technologies advance, to the point where it’s becoming near impossible for network users to tell viable emails apart from damaging imposter phishing attempts-and many of the largest breaches in recent memory can be traced to a single password compromise. Companies need to be more proactive and take these risks out of their users’ hands by leveraging advanced, AI-based, layered security solutions. CyberDisti understands that, and has taken action for their solution providers," said Rom Hendler, CEO and co-founder of Trustifi. "The fact that CyberDisti has entrusted us to be its sole provider of email cybersecurity solutions is evidence of the wide-ranging capability of our products. We’re proud to be able to extend these AI-based protections to CyberDisti’s customers throughout India-one of the most populated regions in the world-in addition to the UAE and Africa."

Trustifi’s AI-powered solutions provide superior protection compared to traditional security packages. Too many conventional SEG (security email gateway)-based solutions leverage blacklisting and whitelisting of known malicious IP addresses as their main tactic in filtering threats. Such methods are not adequate in this age of clever AI-generated and social engineering attacks, which lure victims to persuasive mock-ups of known vendor web sites in order to commandeer those users’ credentials. In addition, Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks target high-level personnel, hacking their accounts and composing convincing requests to transfer money via wire. Blacklisting techniques simply can’t detect these more sophisticated strategies. Only advanced AI-trained filters that interpret text and identify ill-intentioned keywords can flag such attempts. Trustifi’s next generation solutions utilize these progressive methods.

"Trustifi’s suite incorporates such a powerful range of capabilities, we felt they presented considerable benefits over many less-versatile email cybersecurity options," said Jibu John, CEO of CyberDisti. "Trustifi offers a born-in-the-cloud portfolio, developed specifically to address techniques that have developed since the advent of cutting-edge, AI-based threats. Their solutions leverage the same kinds of AI-driven tools to detect and help administrators remediate these advanced attacks. When we weighed these advantages, Trustifi was the clear choice to be our exclusive email cybersecurity provider."

Trustifi was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security* for its Outbound Shield, Inbound Shield, and Account Takeover Protection solution. In addition, Trustifi’s solutions have repeatedly been acknowledged through awards from esteemed sources such as CRN, the American Business Association, ChannelVision magazine, Expert Insights, the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, SourceForge, and the "Globee" Business Awards.

