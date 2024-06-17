Tuggar Calls for Strategic Dialogue and Outcomes in ECOWAS

Abuja: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has reiterated the need for strategic dialogue that delivers more meaningful outcomes for ECOWAS Member States and their citizens. Tuggar, who is the host minister and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, disclosed this during the two-day 94th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers held on Thursday in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the two-day session, which ends on Friday, is centered on tackling issues that border on non-tariff barriers and facilitate economic exchange across the ECOWAS region. Tuggar emphasized the importance of reminding the community of the founding reasons of ECOWAS and other African Regional Economic Communities, primarily the fight against neo-colonialism and the yearning for economic decolonization.

The session is set to consider a wide range of reports and proposals, focusing on thematic and sectoral matters that are central to the development and stability of the region, including economic integration, infrastructure development, health, education, agriculture, and institutional matters. The minister stressed the need for strategic integration processes that are extensive and multifaceted, reflecting the complex realities of the region.

Tuggar encouraged the council to approach discussions with collegiality, compromise, and flexibility, guided by a vision of a strong, united, and resilient regional economic community. He urged participants to engage in open, constructive, and foresighted discussions, sharing best practices to ensure decisions translate into meaningful outcomes for member states and citizens.

He also announced the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), an initiative by President Bola Tinubu, scheduled to hold from Friday to Saturday in Abuja. This summit aims to bolster private enterprise’s participation as regional development partners, drawing participants from various sectors including policy makers, regulatory agencies, investors, and startups.

Earlier, the President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, called for a holistic approach in addressing non-tariff barriers that hinder economic exchange across the region. Touray highlighted the persistent challenges posed by non-tariff barriers to advancing trade, industrialization, competitiveness, and economic growth within the region.

Touray shared his experiences traveling by road from Lagos to Cotonou, observing firsthand the challenges posed by non-tariff barriers along the regional corridor. He emphasized the need to eliminate these barriers to facilitate economic exchange and achieve meaningful growth. Despite numerous initiatives, including the Presidential Task Force on the Trade Liberalisation Scheme, the issues persist, and more efforts are needed to tackle regional and continental trade, industry, and investment promotion challenges.