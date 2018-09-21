TUNISIA TO HOST 202 GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF KOREA-AFRICA FOOD INITIATIVE

TUNIS-- Tunisia will host the 5th General Assembly of the Korea-Africa Food and Agriculture Co-operation Initiative (KAFACI) in May 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries said in a statement here Thursday.

The decision to select Tunisia to host the meeting was made after an expert from the Initiative had visited Tunisia to assess the country's readiness to host the event. Tunisia had bidd to host this assembly, along with Morocco, Gabon and Ghana, the Ministry said.

Since joining the Initiative, Tunisia has benefited from technical assistance, research and innovation programmes.

The KAFACI is an inter-governmental and multilateral co-operation body aimed at improving food production, ensuring sustainable agriculture and strengthening the extension services in African countries through sharing of knowledge and information on agricultural technologies.

KAFACI was officially inaugurated in Seoul, in July 2010, with the participation of government representatives from 17 member countries -- Tunisia, Angola, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe and the Republic of Korea.

Comoros, Rwanda and Zambia joined this initiative in 2013, 2015 and 2016, respectively, bringing the number of member countries to 20.

