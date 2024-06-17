Turkey’s Culinary Heritage Highlighted by Turkish Envoy in Nigeria



Abuja: Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, has highlighted Turkey’s rich culinary heritage, attributing it to the country’s historical enrichment by numerous civilizations. The ambassador shared these insights during an interactive dinner session with select diplomatic correspondents in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the dinner was part of the activities commemorating this year’s Turkish Cuisine Week, celebrated globally from May 21 to May 27. Ambassador Poroy emphasized that Turkey’s cuisine has evolved into a melting pot of diverse culinary traditions due to centuries of cultural interactions and migrations. He noted that Turkish Cuisine Week aims to promote Turkey’s gastronomic culture worldwide, focusing on its ‘Classic Dishes.’

Poroy also touched upon the bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and Turkey, revealing plans to increase the trade volume to a target of 5 billion dollars. The ambassador highlighted the need to strengthen bilateral ties, given the high number of trave

lers between the two nations, and mentioned plans to expand visa centers beyond Abuja and Lagos.

NAN reports that Turkey’s Classic Dishes are emblematic of the country’s traditional, healthy, and waste-free culinary heritage. These dishes are known for their natural, rich flavors and unique preservation and cooking techniques, reflecting centuries-old traditions from Anatolia’s fertile lands. Turkish cuisine is not only a collection of recipes but a cultural element that fosters connection and shared understanding at the dinner table.

The Turkish Cuisine Week events at foreign missions showcase traditional Turkish hospitality, bringing together different cultures in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding. The weeklong event in Abuja was attended by dignitaries including members of the Diplomatic Corps, foreign ambassadors to Nigeria and ECOWAS, officials from Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from the business community such as Mr. Uche Osoka and Mr. Tevfik Demirel.