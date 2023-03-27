Twin penalty strikes earn Rangers Int’l 2-1 win over Bayelsa Utd in Awka

Rangers Int’l FC of Enugu on Sunday secured the three points at stake in their Day 10 match in the 2022/2022 abridged national league encounter with Bayelsa Utd at the Awka Township Stadium.

The visitors from Yenagoa had gone ahead through Alax Oyowah in the 36th minute after absorbing a number of attacks by the hosts.

But Rangers returned to parity through a penalty through Godwin Obaje in the 48th minute and later went ahead in the 87th minute when Chidera Ezeh curled a spot kick into the net.

The victory which is the first after the break, placed the Flying Antelopes on seventh position on the log of the Group B after three wins, three draws and four loses in the National Professional Football League (NPFL).

In a post-match press conference, Rangers Coach Mbwas Mangut described the victory as hard fought and well deserved.

Mangut said his team remained a work in progress as their performance wasn’t the best they could offer while pouring encomiums on the competitive prowess of the visitors.

He said they placed more emphasis on garnering more points in their away games and ensuring that they do not drop any point at home.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria