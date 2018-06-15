TWO KILLED IN CAPE TOWN MOSQUE ATTACK

CAPE TOWN, South African Police have confirmed the deaths of two people in a knife attack at a mosque mosque in Cape Town in the early hours of Thursday.

Provincial detectives are currently combing the scene for clues following the stabbing to death of two people at a mosque in Malmesbury early this morning, said the police in a tweet on Thursday.

The police said the suspect was armed with a knife and was fatally shot by police. The police added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) are at the scene of the crime.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) expressed its shock at the attack which took place at the Malmesbury Masjid outside Cape Town.

We can confirm that two people have been killed whilst in I'tikaaf and another regular musallee of the Masjid was injured. We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusion until clarity can be given, said the MJC.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille expressed her condolences to the families of the people who were killed.

Several people were injured in the attack which occurred during a morning prayer session.

Police say no link has been established between the Malmesbury and Verulam mosque attacks yet. Another mosque was attacked in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal Province in March. One person was killed in the attack.

As Muslims marked the end of the holy month of Ramadaan this week, De Lille took the opportunity to share a message of support to the Muslim community. Throughout the year, and even more so at this time of the year, we witness how the Muslim community displays the values of a caring City through their acts of charity and helping those most vulnerable in society. I extend our deep appreciation for these efforts and the vital role that residents play in helping us build a caring City, De Lille said.

De Lille also wished the Muslim community a blessed Eid al-Fitr, which will be celebrated in South Africa on Saturday. May your lives be filled with a sense of peace, pride and deep spiritual renewal during this period. I wish you a wonderful day as you enjoy the festivities with your loved ones. May the blessings of the Almighty Allah be with you on this special day, Eid Mubarak, she said

Source: NAM NEW NETWORK