Two tillers made by Burkinabè innovators pass their test



Atelier Demé Karim and Atelier forge nature have successfully tested two prototypes of motorized tillers that they designed for soil plowing and crop maintenance.

This motorized agricultural equipment is multifunctional and allows, with a few adjustments, to practice plowing, sowing, hilling or even weeding. Their designers carried out demonstrations on August 8 at the Matourkou agricultural training school, in the Hauts Bassins region.

They were deemed ‘practical and suitable for plowing and crop maintenance operations for stakeholders in the rural world’ by services of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The technical manager of the Project to Strengthen the Modernization of Agricultural Mechanization (PR2MA) encouraged inventors to continue in the same vein to make their inventions more efficient and to benefit from the research of the Research Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (IRSAT) and agricultural producer remarks.

Source : Burkina Information Agency