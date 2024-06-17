TYGF President Advocates International Partnerships for Economic Diversification



Abuja: The National President of the Tinubu Young Generation Forum (TYGF), Mr. Kevin Timothy, emphasized the importance of Nigeria’s international relations and partnerships in advancing the country’s economic diversification agenda. This statement was made during an official meeting in Abuja with Egyptian investors and billionaire business mogul, Mr. Yasser Mohammed, CEO/Managing Director of SAMCO Cooperation Company and Porto Marine Ltd.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Francisco Edu Ngua Mangue, the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria, was also present at the meeting. Timothy highlighted that the discussions centered on strengthening bilateral partnerships to enhance investment opportunities and economic cooperation among Nigeria, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea.





He elaborated that such partnerships are crucial for fostering growth and development, promoting human capital development, and building collaborations on initiatives aimed at skill and capacity building. Key areas identified for focus include the oil and gas sector, where there are plans to explore joint investments and cooperative opportunities.





In agriculture, Timothy pointed out the potential for developing partnerships that could enhance food security and bolster economic growth. He expressed optimism that by strengthening these cooperative efforts, African nations could significantly contribute to the global economy and elevate the continent’s standing among the world’s top economies.

