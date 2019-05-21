U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick to travel to South Africa

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick will travel to South Africa May 23 to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. The Deputy Administrator is part of the Presidential Delegation designated to represent the U.S. Government at the May 25 inauguration in Pretoria, South Africa.

Kimberly A. Reed, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States will lead the delegation. Other members of the delegation include:

Andrew Olmem, Deputy Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council

Ms. Jessica Lapenn, Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires ad interim, United States Embassy Pretoria

Cyril Sartor, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council.

Source: U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)