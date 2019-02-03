U.S Army Kills 13 Al-Shabab Militants In Southern Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia, The United States army said, on Saturday evening, that, its forces conducted an air strike in southern Somalia on Friday, killing 13 al-Shabab terrorists.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), said in a statement that, no civilians were injured or killed in the strike, which targeted al-Shabab fighters in the vicinity of Gandarshe, in Lower Shebelle region.

According to the statement, the extremist group has previously used Gandarshe, about 48 km southwest of Mogadishu, as a staging area for attacks, including vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices that threaten the capital and its residents.

On Dec 15 and 16, 2018, six U.S. air strikes killed 62 al-Shabab militants near Gandarshe, who, according to AFRICOM were preparing for an attack on a Somali government military base in the region, and on Wednesday, a U.S. air strike killed 24 militants in neighbouring Hiran region.

The U.S. strikes have largely targeted al-Shabab figureheads based in southern and central Somalia, where the group still maintains a strong grip in some areas.

Source: Nam News Network