U.S. Embassy Supports 2019 SolveIT — Nationwide Innovation Competition

The U.S. Embassy in partnership Humanity Plus and iCog Labs will launch the second SolveIT, a nationwide innovation competition for Ethiopian youths, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the American Center.

SolveIT encourages young Ethiopians to address community issues through the application of software, hardware and other technologies. The competition supports youths to develop innovative projects, promoting entrepreneurship, and apply technology to solve problems.

You are cordially invited to cover the launch of 2019 SolveIT:

Venue: American Center, inside National Achieve and Library Agency (NALA)

Time: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (0911509522) Yohannes Gezahegn (0911 512 227)

Source:U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia