U.S. Embassy to host Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Conference

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa is organizing a conference to highlight the fifth anniversary of the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) program by highlighting Mandela Washington Fellows in Actionrdquo;.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites the media to cover the opening session. Please also see below schedule and mention in your RSVP if you are interested in covering any of the breakout sessions.

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2019

Time:09:00 am

Venue: UNECA Conference Center

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (befekaduZE@state.gov)no later than 3:00 pm on Thursday May 23, 2019 to get access for UNECA compound.

9:00 Opening session

10:15 Short Documentary screening and discussion (footages from the Community engagements)

11:30 Plenary session one Youth Engagement in Politicsrdquo;

1:30 Breakout sessions � Disability Inclusion in Leadership/A road to Social Entrepreneurship/Challenges and Prospects of Startups

2:30 Networking and alumni projects expo

4:00 Plenary session two Pathway towards a Global Leadershiprdquo;

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia