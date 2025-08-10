Ukraine Envoy Praises Nigeria’s Support Amid Ongoing Conflict



Abuja: Mr Ivan Kholostenko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, has expressed gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria for its unwavering support since the onset of the Russian-Ukrainian war on February 24, 2022. The ambassador emphasized the importance of sustained international focus on the ongoing crisis.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Kholostenko made these remarks during a private ceremony in Abuja on Sunday, where a condolence register was opened for the victims of recent alleged Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. These attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians, including children. This marks the sixth occasion since April that the Ukrainian Embassy has established such a register to facilitate expressions of solidarity from Ukraine’s friends.





The ambassador highlighted the deep appreciation felt by Ukrainians for the support extended by Nigerians. “We know that Nigerians, like Ukrainians, understand the value of freedom,” Kholostenko stated. He explained that the decision to open the condolence register was not an isolated act but rather part of a troubling pattern of events.





The initiative aims to provide Nigerian partners, friends, and the international community with an opportunity to demonstrate their support for Ukraine. Kholostenko explained, “We opened this condolence register to honour the memory of innocent victims of yet another massive act of Russian terror against Ukraine. The enemy deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, causing destruction and killing peaceful people, including children.”





The opening of the condolence register comes in response to alarming data released by the United Nations, which reported 13,341 civilian deaths as of May 31, 2025, attributable to Russia’s invasion since 2022. The UN Human Rights Office has also documented thousands more injured civilians, with June 2025 recording the highest monthly toll in three years.

