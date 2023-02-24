UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepers in Mali; 3 killed in explosive attack

They reiterated UNITED NATIONS— The UN Security Council strongly condemned Tuesday’s attack against the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, which left three peacekeepers from Senegal dead and five others injured.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Senegal. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The council members called on the transitional government of Mali to swiftly investigate the attack with the support of the UN peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, promote accountability by bringing the perpetrators to justice, and keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress.

They underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. They stressed that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against MINUSMA peacekeepers constitutes a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to Security Council resolutions.

The council members underscored that the primary responsibility of the safety and security of UN personnel and assets rests with host states, and highlighted the importance of engagement and communications between MINUSMA and the transitional government of Mali.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and stressed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

their full support to MINUSMA and the other security presences in the Sahel region. They expressed concern about the security situation in Mali and the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region. They stressed the importance of MINUSMA having the necessary capacities to fulfill its mandate and promote the safety and security of the UN peacekeepers.

Source: Nam News Network