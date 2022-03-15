UN urges for stopping violence in Sudan, restoring stability in Darfur region

KHARTOUM— The United Nations mission in Sudan called on the Sudanese authorities to work to stop violence in all parts of the country and restore stability in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) expressed in a statement concern over recent violent incidents in Darfur that left dozens of civilians dead, besides the death of two protesters in the capital of Khartoum.

“Over the past week, the UN has received reports of violent incidents in and around Jebel Moon in West Darfur. This has included the burning of villages and the unfortunate death of tens of Sudanese, representing another alarming sign of the increasing instability in Sudan,” the statement said.

The statement stressed that “violence must stop all over Sudan, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Earlier, local media said tribal fighting took place on Thursday at the Jebel Moon area in Sudan’s West Darfur State, which resulted in the killing of 17 people.

Two protesters were killed during demonstrations in Khartoum on Thursday, according to non-governmental organizations.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.

