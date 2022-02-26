UNICEF Guinea Humanitarian Situation Report No 2, 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 12, 2020, Guinea has recorded 32,448 positive cases, including 29,842 recoveries and 391 hospital deaths, as of 31 December 2021. 3,238,457 doses (1st and 2nd dose) of vaccine were administered against COVID-19 from March 5 to December 31, 2021.

On February 14, 2021, Guinea announced an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). 16 EVD cases were confirmed, with 11 cured, 5 deaths, and 10,873 people vaccinated. The end of the epidemic was declared on June 19, 2021.

On August 3, 2021, a death from the Marburg virus disease was recorded in Guinea (the first case in West Africa). As consequence, 173 contact cases were followed up. No other cases were recorded and on September 16, 2021, the end of the outbreak was declared.

A Lassa fever epidemic was declared on May 17, 2021, with 4 cases reported, including 3 deaths.

The country has faced an outbreak of polio virus type 2 (cVDPV2) in 8 districts and a measles outbreak in 5 districts. During the National Immunization Days of October 2021, 2,972,004 children 0-59 months were immunized with the bOPV vaccine (100% of coverage rate) and 344,447 children 9-59 months against measles (99% of coverage rate). 23,478 children aged 6 - 59 months were admitted to health services and treated for severe acute malnutrition, including 11,642 boys and 11,836 girls.

The fight against the spread of COVID-19 in schools benefited 2,849,827 students, while protective measures against EVD benefited 81,304 students.

Source: UN Children's Fund