UNICEF, NDLEA Laud Nollywood Advocacy Film ‘The Boy Child’s Life’



Abuja: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have lauded the Nollywood series, ‘The Boy Child’s Life’, a film that depicts everyday challenges the ordinary Nigerian boy child faces. They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on the red carpet of the private screening of the advocacy series over the weekend in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, filmmakers, actors, government functionaries, and representatives of civil society groups, as well as the cast and crew of the film, were present at the premiere. The 20-series advocacy film brings to fore issues of deprivation, abuse, peer pressure, and high societal expectations on ordinary male children across Nigeria. It also highlights social issues, including molestation, drug abuse, gender-based violence, and unstable family dynamics affecting the boy child.





The star-studded series is created by Joyce Nwakanma Productions and directed by ace filmmaker Tola Balogun. It features an interesting blend of cast, including Sydney Diala, Joyce Nwakanma, and Nollywood young sensation Ebube Diala, who played the principal character in the film.





Dr. Godwin Odo, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria Office, lauded the project, describing it as a timely intervention on challenges facing the boy child. According to him, the series was a wake-up call for society to look at the deprivations and gender stereotypes society has imposed on the boy child and make amends. He remarked on the neglect the boy child now suffers, emphasizing the need to address their rights and challenges.





Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, said the movie was a reminder to society that the boy child needs serious and urgent attention. According to Marwa, who was represented by Mr. Muhammed Ibrahim, Deputy Director, Drug Demand Reduction Directorate of the agency, being a boy comes with many responsibilities. He called for a holistic mentorship for the boy child to enable him to make informed and right decisions.





Earlier, Ali Nuhu, Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), lauded the producers of the film for using their creativity to champion a new but crucial narrative about the male child in Nigeria. Nuhu, represented by Mrs. Halima Oyelade, Head, NFC Abuja Office and Director of Zuma International Film Festival, expressed the corporation’s willingness to support projects that promote national good, highlighting the importance of nurturing the boy child for the betterment of society.

