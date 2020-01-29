Uniken welcomes Fiona Konchellah to drive expansion in Africa to capitalise on regional digital revolution

CHATHAM, New Jersey, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Uniken, a pioneer in mobile-first security, announced today the appointment of Fiona Konchellah as Vice President Sales Africa. In this role, Fiona will lead Uniken’s go-to-market efforts in the region, working with partners to drive the adoption of the company’s REL-ID omni-channel platform to secure identity, transactions and digital connections for consumers and financial institutions.

“We are honoured that a sales leader of Fiona’s calibre is joining our go-to-market team,” said Bimal Gandhi, CEO of Uniken. “Her knowledge and experience in creating and executing on a strategic sales plan for Africa will strengthen Uniken’s position as a mobile-first security industry leader. With a proven track record of successfully building relationships and growing revenue across Africa in the identity space, Fiona’s leadership skills are well suited to lead Uniken’s regional sales efforts as we continue our mission to deliver safe, simple and scalable security to hundreds of millions of individuals throughout the world for our financial industry customers.”

Fiona is a technology specialist with over 8 years’ experience in the Fintech and Payments sector across Africa. An advocate in leveraging emerging technologies to create secure, convenient and seamless infrastructures for financial institutions and mobile money ecosystems through enhanced security of the user’s data. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Brunel University London and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi. Prior to joining Uniken, Fiona held the Chief Commercial Officer position at Mtech Limited, a Pan African entity with operations in 17 African countries supported by 150 employees.

“I am excited to join the Uniken team to drives sales of REL-ID in Africa,” said Fiona Konchellah. “The adoption of mobile commerce in Africa has exploded and commercial organisations are investing in solutions that couple identity verification, strong authentication and security with a phenomenal user experience. The unique technology that Uniken has developed provides a strong platform to address those needs, and more. I love its potential to change the game in mobile-first security, providing a secure network connection, authentication and transaction capabilities across the omni-channel. I look forward to working with our partners, customers and the talented team at Uniken in making their vision of a securely connected world a reality.”

About Uniken

Uniken is a pioneer in the field of digital security. Uniken’s flagship product REL-ID is an advanced, first-of-its-kind, security platform that secures connections between customers and businesses by eliminating all possibilities of a data breach and fraud. A mobile-first solution, REL-ID effectively protects customers, enterprises and the entire ecosystem from a wide variety of risks such as identity attacks, device attacks and network attacks. For its pioneering products, Uniken has received various awards and recognition including Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management (2018) and Forrester Now Tech Industry Leader in Authentication Management Solutions (2018).

