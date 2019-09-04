UNISOC Supports Fast Commercial Availability of Android 10

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — As a leading global supplier of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, UNISOC today announced that it has worked with Google to implement its next generation operating system, Android 10, on its smartphone mobile platforms. By having early access to Android 10, UNISOC optimized its software on SC9863A, SC9832E and SC7731E mobile platforms to ensure clients can upgrade to Android 10 at the time of launch.

Android 10 brings a number of additional privacy and security features for users, including battery life, position data, new APIs for connectivity, new media codecs and camera capabilities, NNAPI extensions, Vulkan 1.1 support, faster app startup, and more, providing a delightful, intuitive user experience.

UNISOC has been authorized by Google to become a third-party certification laboratory, certifying GMS Express Plus devices with UNISOC chipsets, including pre-tested, pre-certified and fully compatible Android™ software, Google Mobile Service (GMS) and various Android test suites. As a GMS 3PL certifier, UNISOC will be able to significantly simplify the compatibility certification process, shorten its duration time for OEM and ODM customers, accelerate products’ launch and allow manufacturers and OEMs to bring the latest software enhancements to consumers more rapidly.

David Wu, the General Manager of Consumer Electronics Business Unit, said, “We are glad to work with Google to pre-integrate our software with Android 10, our smartphone mobile platforms are available for Android 10 now. we make it easier for our clients to launch devices based on Android 10 and UNISOC chipsets, thus strengthening our position as a leading global supplier of mobile communications chipsets.”