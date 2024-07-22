University of Energy and Natural Resources launches Third Digitalisation Fair



The Information Technology and Decision Sciences (ITDS) Department of the University of Energy and Natural Resources has launched its Third Annual Technology and Digitalization Fair.

The five-day fair, commencing Monday, July 22, 2024, and to be climaxed with panel discussions on Friday, July 26, is on the theme: ‘The Future is Now: Integrating Digitalization in Ghana’s Developmental Agenda.’

It will provide the platform for students to exhibit their various developed digital applications, including an anemia detection mobile application and would further introduce participants to virtual reality games.

Dr Peter Appiahene, the Head of Department, ITDS said the department was poised to make a significant impact on the nation’s digitization agenda, saying, ‘transformation of digital technology is inevitable.’

He, therefore, called on the Government and policymakers to prioritise and integrate digital technology into the development of all sectors of the economy.

‘The tech-fair is purely an academic program

'The tech-fair is purely an academic program to provide opportunities for the department and students to interact with state officials in the digital technology industry towards accelerated national growth and development,' he stated.

Dr Appiahene explained that ‘digitalisation has come to stay, and we must embrace and harness its importance for development and employment opportunities’ and called for the support of other universities and stakeholders.

He said information technology ‘is a handicraft skills job opportunity,’ which had the potential to fight corruption and help stabilise the economy.

Dr Appiahene said ITDS had graduated more than 700 students in technology and digitalisation, saying currently it has more than 2,072 students offering digitalisation.

He said the event was expected to bring together over 2,000 participants, including tertiary and Senior High and basic school students.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, a Ranking Member of the Communication Committee in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ningo

Prampram; and Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer at the Ghana Digital Centre Limited, are expected to attend the event.

Source: Ghana News Agency