US Citizen Indicted for Trying to Join Islamic State

A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted a U.S. citizen for attempting to join the Islamic State group.

The grand jury in Chicago charged Faress Shraiteh with conspiracy to provide material support to the Islamic State and other crimes.

Shraiteh is a U.S. citizen who used to live in Chicago and now lives in Israel.

According to the indictment, Shraiteh and two other people began trying to join the Islamic State in 2014 and traveled to Egypt the following year. The three then traveled to Turkey, but Shraiteh was not allowed to enter the country and instead flew to Israel, where he has family.

The indictment says one of Shraiteh's traveling companions later died carrying out a suicide attack on behalf of Islamic State militants. It said Shraiteh was trying to renew his passport so he could continue his plans to join Islamic State.

Prosecutors allege that Shraiteh knew IS was a terrorist organization when he conspired to join it.

Shraiteh could face decades in prison if found guilty of the charges against him.

Source: Voice of America