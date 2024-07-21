Use politics to drive development of country – Adaklu NCCE advises youth



Adaklu Abuadi: The youth have been advised to use politics to drive the development of the country rather than violence and extremist activities.

‘The youth can use their participation in politics to help shape Ghana’s future, promote economic growth, social justice and democratic consolidation and not division and mayhem.’

Mr Francis Asamani, Adaklu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, gave the advice at a ‘breakfast meeting’ organised by the Adom Group of Companies for the youth from the political divide in the Adaklu district at Adaklu Abuadi.

It was on the theme: ‘The development of Adaklu: the role of our youth in politics.’

The Director noted that the youth could contribute to policy development and implementation by providing valuable insights and perspective on issues affecting their generation if given the space.

‘It is good for our democracy when many young men and women are taking up leadership roles in politics thus bringing fresh perspectives and energy to the po

litical scene,’ he asserted.

Mr Asamani urged the youth who wanted to progress in politics to cultivate the virtues of selflessness, commitment, honesty, transparency, and truthfulness.

He mentioned the other virtues as humility, hard work, respect for authority and patience.

The Director noted with concern that, ‘unfortunately these national values are lacking today in our body politics, and we have to strive hard to acquire and restore them.’

Mr Asamani appealed to the youth of Adaklu to network with other decision, law, and policy makers to market the district positively for investment in agriculture, tourism and education and leverage on the gains of their forebears.

He called on political parties to allow the youth, the undeserved, the vulnerable, and women to be integrated in their activities.

He stated that such people could bring innovative ideas and approaches to politics, leveraging technology and creativity to address complex challenges.

Mr Daniel Donkor, Chief Executive Officer of Adom Grou

p of Companies called on the youth of Adaklu to discard their political coloration and join hands to help bring the needed development to Adaklu.

He noted that denying the youth of their future would be disastrous for the country and called on those in leadership positions to ensure that their voices are heard.

Mr Egypt Komla Kudoto, Volta Regional first vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress said Adaklu has a lot of resources which when harnessed will turn the fortunes of the area around.

He urged the youth to make conscious and deliberate attempts to promote what they have.

Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, former District Chief Executive of Adaklu was full of praise for the CEOs of Adom Group of Companies for such noble initiative and urged other well to do citizens of the area to emulate him.

He stated that it was disheartening to hear some Adaklu citizens outside the area complain of lack of development in the area and challenged such people to pull their resources together and invest in the devel

opment of the area.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi called for peaceful coexistent of political parties in the area adding ‘united we can build Adaklu and take it to next level.’

Source: Ghana News Agency