Uzodimma Urges Collective Efforts to Combat Plastic Pollution



Owerri: Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has called for a collective effort to combat plastic pollution in the state and the country at large. Uzodimma made the call at an occasion to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day in Owerri.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Ending Plastic Pollution.’ The campaign aims to raise awareness about the harmful impacts of plastic waste on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health. The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Chinyere Ekomaru, challenged scientists and researchers to develop new technologies to reduce plastic pollution. He emphasized the shared responsibility to protect the planet, especially given the threats posed by plastic pollution.





In a keynote address, Sylvie Marie, Executive Director of Ike Odoeme Foundation, announced the establishment of a Recycling Education and Training Centre to combat plastic pollution in Imo and Nigeria. The Foundation has also initiated a tree-planting campaign to combat environmental degradation, particularly in erosion-prone communities. Marie expressed concerns over plastic wastes invading rivers, polluting lands, endangering wildlife, and compromising health.





Marie highlighted that the Recycling Education and Training Centre will equip youths with waste management skills and empower them to create solutions, generate income, and protect the planet. The Foundation has fabricated sample collection bins to be placed in schools and communities across Imo and some selected states in Nigeria, marking an important step in promoting source-level plastic waste collection.





The tree planting campaign at the Otammiri River bank targets erosion-prone areas using indigenous and economically viable trees like Ugba, Ukwa, Ube, and avocado. These trees will protect the environment and provide long-term benefits to communities.





The Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mr. Ejikeme Emenike, applauded the Foundation’s interventions and pledged continued government support, emphasizing the importance of integrating civic responsibility with policy.





Prof. Maurice Obasi, during a lecture, analyzed the causes and consequences of plastic pollution in Nigeria and called for policy reforms, public education, and community-driven solutions. Additionally, environmental expert Dr. Emeka Obi advocated for stronger enforcement of sanitation laws to mitigate health and ecological risks.





The event featured the unveiling of sample recycling bins and a symbolic tree-planting session led by the governor and other dignitaries.

