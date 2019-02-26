Varian-equipped NSIA-LUTH Cancer Treatment Centre in Nigeria Commissioned

PALO ALTO, California and IDI-ARABA, LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — At a ceremony in Idi-Araba, Lagos, Nigeria, Varian (NYSE: VAR) joined H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and other dignitaries to commission the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Treatment Centre. Sharing a common mission with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to increase access to advanced cancer care, Varian is equipping the public hospital with one Halcyon™ treatment system and two VitalBeam® radiotherapy systems.

“We greatly value our strategic partnership with Varian, which has recently deployed two VitalBeam systems, a Halcyon device and a brachytherapy machine to the NSIA-LUTH to replace our old LINAC device and a cobalt unit in our existing radiotherapy bunkers,” Professor Chris Bode, chief medical director of NSIA-LUTH said. “Varian will also be deploying a Training Centre to our Institution in support human capacity development in radiotherapy across the sub-region – the first of its kind in West Africa.”

Jean-Luc Devleeschauwer, president, Varian Oncology Systems EMEIA, added, “We are proud of our partnership with the Nigerian government and the NSIA-LUTH to make this advanced cancer treatment technology available to patients across Nigeria. We look forward to the completion of the installation and the education and training of the NSIA-LUTH staff, as the hospital becomes a beacon of hope for cancer patients across the country.”

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

