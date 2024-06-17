Veson Nautical and Cargill expand long-standing partnership with Strategic Technology Agreement

Cargill expands utilization of Veson’s software and data suite to drive innovation and enhance their customers’ experience

From left to right: Sean Riley, President and Chief Operating Officer, Veson Nautical John Veson, CEO, Veson Nautical Eric Aboussouan, Strategy and Digitalization Lead, Cargill Ocean Transportation Patrick Jourdain, Customer Lead, Car Photo caption: From left to right:Sean Riley, President and Chief Operating Officer, Veson NauticalJohn Veson, CEO, Veson NauticalEric Aboussouan, Strategy and Digitalization Lead, Cargill Ocean TransportationPatrick Jourdain, Customer Lead, Cargill Ocean Transportation

BOSTON, Mass., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veson Nautical (Veson), a global leader in maritime data and freight management solutions, and Cargill have expanded their longstanding partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the maritime sector.

The Strategic Technology Agreement provides Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business with a broad range of access to the Veson portfolio, including Veson’s data intelligence capabilities and AI-enabled collaborative workflow solution Shipfix. Building upon their success in utilizing the Veson IMOS Platform, Cargill aims to simplify their technology ecosystem while driving efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across its global shipping operations.

“As Veson has invested in building a comprehensive set of solutions over recent years, we are thrilled for Cargill to benefit, extending our longstanding partnership,” said Sean Riley, Veson’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “The further work we are doing with Cargill highlights one of many ways we are partnering with our clients to propel the maritime industry forward.”

In addition to improving internal efficiencies, a key factor behind the collaboration is Cargill’s desire to provide their customers with an enhanced experience. As part of the strategic partnership, Veson is collaborating with Cargill to offer a customer-focused solution that integrates proprietary data, supplier information, and customer insights, enhancing Cargill and the shipping industry’s ability to make faster, data-driven decisions while enabling compliance with new industry regulations, including the International Maritime Organization and FuelEU initiatives.

“With a shared desire for digital transformation, open collaboration between our teams, and complementary strengths, skills, and focus points, Veson is the perfect partner to expand our relationship with,” said Eric Aboussouan, Strategy and Digitalization Lead for Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business. “They have set the standard for digital transformation in the shipping industry, with their IMOS Platform being the leading solution in the market. This partnership allows us to integrate our systems more seamlessly, providing customers a unified platform that enhances visibility, efficiency, and control over their freight procurement processes.”

To learn more about how Veson and Cargill plan to work together, and how Cargill’s customer experience would be enhanced, read this interview featuring Veson’s Sean Riley and Cargill’s Eric Aboussouan and Patrick Jourdain, Cargill Ocean Transportation Customer Lead.

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical empowers the global maritime industry to navigate compounding complexity on all sides of the trade. Multi-jurisdictional regulations, geopolitical disruptions, decarbonization, cybersecurity threats, and more are forcing industry participants to recalibrate their risk tolerance. By combining trusted maritime data with built-for-purpose workflows, Veson gives clients the decision-making confidence to manage risk and maximize profit.

With a heritage of innovation and expertise across all maritime related contracts, Veson serves more than 38,000 users across 2,400 companies in more than 100 countries and is uniquely positioned to enable a decision advantage.

Learn more at www.veson.com.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our approximately 160,000 employees innovate with purpose, providing customers with life’s essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing—today and for generations to come.

For more information, visit Cargill.com

Kevin Baxter

Senior PR & Communications Manager

KBaxter@veson.com

+44 (0) 20233970102

Veson Nautical Press Team

Office +44 (0)20 3397 0102

press@veson.com

www.Veson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dfaeea1-2246-4e3c-98ce-ba88cc641aaa

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9389320