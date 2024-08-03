Vibrant culture display characterises Asafotufiami grand durbar



The 2024 Asafotufiami festival reached its peak on Saturday with vibrant cultural display as chiefs and people of Ada converged for the grand durbar, celebrating their rich tradition and ancestry.

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of Ada, and other sub-chiefs turned up in their full regalia and palanquins at the durbar grounds, amidst chanting of traditional songs and musketry.

The queens of the Ada land, adorned with radiant ornaments and outfits, also beamed and waved the crowd as they were carried shoulder high to the event ground.

Typical of the celebration, various youth groups featured in the celebration, with women groups from different locations in full command of the brass bands that led the processions.

Activities at the venue started taking shape early morning before traditional leaders and warrior groups started trouping to the community park at about 11 am.

Asafotufiami, celebrated first week in August, each year, is to re-enact the bravery, resilience, and significant history of t

he people of Ada.

This year’s celebration themed: ‘Upholding the Discipline of Our Forebears as a Tool for the Sustainable Development and Unity of Ada,’ attracted hundreds of indigenes, far and near.

The grand durbar followed various activities, which included the ‘Soobi-Soobi’ Home Coming Float and Miss Asafotu Pageant, which took place on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Various traditional leaders in the Ada District gave the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, a rousing welcome when he arrived with his entourage later in the afternoon.

Chairing the occasion was Nana Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anwhiaso Traditional Area, and President of National House of Chiefs.

Mr Daniel McKorley, known by his traditional name, Nene Koranteng Kabu I, Development Chief of Ada Traditional Area, also featured prominently in the celebration.

Aside the display of various aspects of the people’s tradition and culture, another significant aspect of Saturday’s durbar was the swearing of allegianc

e by the Asafo (warrior) groups to the Paramount Chief of Ada.

For about 20 minutes, the Asafo companies and their leaders lined up to hail the Paramount Chief of the land, pledging to respond to duty anytime they were called upon.

The gathering drummed home the spirit of unity and shared progress among the people.

It also came with brisk business for food vendors and other businessmen and women.

Mr Daniel Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister, stood in for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as guest speaker.

Ms Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, Member of Parliament for Ada, and Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ada East, and Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, MCE Ada West, all took turns to address the gathering, highlighting various developmental projects in the area.

Other activities such as Royal Walk, Tug of Peace, Boat Race, Traditional Drumming Day, Community Soccer Gala and Food Bazar, have been scheduled for days ahead as the celebration ends officially on Thursday, Aug

ust 8, 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency