Vivo Energy Ghana launches second Edition of Fit2Drive programme



Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants has launched the second Edition of the Fit2Drive Driver Education and Wellness Programme in Accra.

The event, which took place at the Neoplan Station at Circle in Accra was in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Vivo Energy Ghana Transporters, and Hollard Ghana and was on the theme: ‘Your Health, Youth Wealth.’

This year’s programme would be rolled out in five regional capitals for over 1000 commercial drivers in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Koforidua and Techiman to educate them on road safety, promote, and to enhance their physical and mental well-being.

Mr Jean-Michel Arlandis, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana in an address said the initiative, which was launched last year, had become more than just a programme, but a movement towards a healthier, safer, and more responsible driving community.

He called on commercial drivers to take advantage of the initiative to enhance their

physical and mental well-being to ensure optimal health and safety standards while on the road.

Mr Arlandis said: ‘The Fit2Drive programme is designed to provide you with the tools and knowledge you need to lead healthier lives, both on and off the road.’

‘From understanding the importance of regular health screenings to learning stress management techniques, we are equipping you with the skills to enhance your well-being and, by extension, the safety and efficiency of your work.’

‘This is why we have committed resources to ensure that every driver who participates in this programme receives comprehensive occupational health screenings,’ he emphasised.

He added; ‘By educating ourselves on the importance of health and wellness, we are not only investing in our futures but also in the futures of those who rely on us – our families, our communities, and the nation.’

Mr David Osafo Adonteng, the Acting Director General of the NRSA expressed gratitude to Vivo Energy for the initiative and gave assurance that

the authority would continue to support them.

He said the NRSA was putting some mechanisms in place to help drivers to receive remuneration and to also register them to contribute to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to benefit from pension.

Mr Adonteng said the country was in the political season while the Christmas was approaching and advised drivers to adhere to road safety regulations to avoid carnage during those periods by ensuring that they check their health status and the conditions of their vehicles.

‘Do not allow your car owners to persuade you to put faulty vehicles on the road, which could endanger your lives and that of your passengers. Show some dignity in your profession by being polite in the way you communicate with your clients to maintain peace,’ he urged the drivers.

Some of the drivers were provided with free-health screening by the Ghana Health Service while Vivo Energy Ghana presented Thermometers, Glucometers and BP Readers to transport unions who participat

ed in the programme to facilitate personal healthcare at their stations.

Source: Ghana News Agency