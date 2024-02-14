Volta Region: Tourism Authority celebrates National Chocolate Day with tourists, pupils

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has marked the 2024 Regional National Chocolate Day with tourists and pupils at Wli in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region. Chocolates were given to tourists who visited the Wli Waterfalls as well as some pupils of the Wli Afegame Roman Catholic School. Mr Johnny Arthur-Quarm, the Volta Regional Director of GTA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the Authority chose Wli waterfalls to enable tourists to have an experience of the Falls with its rich biodiversity. He said the event would boost the local economy and develop tourism in the Wli area and the Volta Region in general. Mr Arthur-Quarm said the Directorate had taken notice of an ongoing project; 'Visitors Centre' started by the Authority, which had stalled for more than a decade and promised to make the necessary follow-ups towards completing the project. He said the Directorate would, through its Team of Product Development, visit lists of all non-marketed tourist attractions in the region and ensure their development to a level that could be marketed. Mr Arthur-Quarm, throwing more light on National Chocolate Day, said it was instituted in 2005 under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to coincide with Valentine's Day, which fell on February 14. It aims at encouraging local consumption of chocolates and cocoa products as well as creating a healthy orientation for Valentine's Day. Mr Musa Nudanu, Regent of Wli, commended the Authority for the gesture and called for steps to establish a chocolate sales point at the office of the Falls. He sought the Authority's assistance to revive the Wli Agumatsa Festival, which would serve as an avenue to showcase its tourism potential as well as the chocolates. Mr Dennis Jordor, the Chairman of the Wli Governing Council, called on the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Tourism Ministry to complete the Wli receptive facility, for which sod was as far back as 2002. He said the facility was the first to take off in the country, but it was abandoned when it was 80 per cent complete, while others were completed. Mr Nicholas Agbadza, the Assistant Headmaster of the Wli Afegame R.C School, expressed gratitude to the GTA for putting smiles on the faces of the pupils on such an important day, boosting their morale. Some tourists who spoke to the Ghana News Agency commended the GTA for the initiatives to promote made-in-Ghana products. The 2024 edition, held from February 9 to 14, was on the theme: 'Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana' and sub-themed: 'Explore Ghana, Eat Chocolate.' Source: Ghana News Agency