Volta Regional House of Chiefs to hold elections on October 15



The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has scheduled to elect new leaders on October 15, 2024.

The House with a total 100 members, would choose by secret ballot, in addition to a President and a Vice, three members to represent at the National House of Chiefs.

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the House who announced the coming event said it marked another period of accountability for stewardship in the last four years and should be a peaceful event.

‘The election is the time for all of us to look at what we can do to ensure continuous progress and growth of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs. It is for all of us to be united and do what we can to strengthen the existing bonds that has existed between us all these years, and work towards building a stronger house of chiefs for the benefit of all of us’

Mr Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the House, announced the various timelines, and said nomination processes by interested parties should be promptly completed.

Togbe Tepre Hodo is expected to take a second term r

un while some new members join the race to the national House.

The quarterly meeting considered reports from the committees and discussed previous minutes.

The meeting also discussed among others, challenges related to chieftaincy arbitration, and the role of queen mothers within the chieftaincy institution.

Togbe Tepre Hodo stated the need to initiate a dedicated health support program for members of the house, noting several absences due to ill health.

Source: Ghana News Agency