Vote Dr. Bawumia as President for Ghana’s progress, development – Samira



Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Wife of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President, has appealed to Ghanaians to vote for him in the December 7 polls for Ghana’s progress and rapid development.

She said her husband, and Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was a focus man, humble, honest, creative and delivers on what he says.

Mrs. Bawumia, who made these remarks, when addressing the Chief and people of Poase-Cement, a farming community in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, said the husband had the development of youths at heart and that one million youths would be employed into ICT.

She also asked the electorates of Akan Constituency to vote Mr. Mustapha Tassah, Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate as Member of Parliament (MP) for the area to partner Dr. Bawumia for more development projects in the Constituency.

Mr. Evans Yaw Dapaah, NPP, Oti Regional Chairman, said in terms of developing the region, the Party was the best in all the sectors.

He named the construction of 66.4 km Jasikan-Dodo Pepe

su asphalt road, Agenda 111 Hospital projects at Kadjebi, Jasikan, Chinderi, among others and tasked the voters to critically examine these and vote Dr. Bawumia as President and Mustapha Tassah as MP for Akan Constituency.

Mr. Mustapha Tassah, Akan NPP parliamentary candidate, said voting on December 7 polls should not be based on party symbols, but be based on who could do the work well.

He said per track records, the NPP government helped developed the Constituency than any other party and that all the National Democratic Congress MPs for the Constituency had nothing tangible to show, apart from his predecessor, the Independent MP, the late Rashid Bawa whose records are vividly there till date.

Mr. Tassah thus called on the electorate to vote for him as their MP.

Source: Ghana News Agency