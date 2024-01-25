Vote for someone the constituents want – Tema Central NPP delegates advised

Mr Charles Boateng, the Tema Central Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has advised delegates to vote for a candidate who the constituents will be pleased to have as their representative in Parliament. A total of 755 delegates were on the constituency register, but three passed on, meaning 752 were expected to vote on Saturday, he said. Two candidates, the incumbent, Mr Yves Nii Noye Hansen-Nortey, and Mr Charles Forson, a former contender, are contesting. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of Saturday's parliamentary primary of the NPP, Mr Boateng said the two had all paid their dues towards building the party in the constituency. 'We have told the delegates to look at the two candidates and vote for the one the constituents want. Doing so will make the work of the NPP easy during the general election to retain the seat for the party,' he said. The chairman said the party executives were ready to support any one of them that emerged victorious in the primary. He said they h ave met with all the candidates, the Electoral Commission and the police, on how the elections would be conducted and what was expected of candidates and their supporters. During the 2020 primary, which saw four contesting, Mr Hansen-Nortey polled 187 votes as against 158 each of his contenders, Mr Forson and Mr Brako, polled. Information gathered by the GNA in the constituency indicates, however, that it would not be a straight win for any of the contenders, as some expressed misgivings about the incumbent, while others believe that he had done his best. Source: Ghana News Agency