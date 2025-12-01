VP Jalloh Commends Progress and Partnerships as Africa Investment Forum 2025 Concludes in Morocco



Rabat: Sierra Leone’s Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has described the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, as a highly productive platform for advancing the continent’s economic prospects. Speaking at the close of the conference, which brought together global business leaders, heads of state, and private-sector actors, the Vice President said the gathering reaffirmed strong investor confidence in Africa and highlighted the growing opportunities to develop regional value chains in energy, mining, and agribusiness.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the discussions underscored Africa’s ability to attract substantial investment, particularly in sectors with the potential to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Vice President Jalloh praised the forum for uniting governments, investors, and development partners behind initiatives aimed at accelerating the continent’s development agenda.

During the event, VP Jalloh held a bilateral meeting with the African Development Bank Group’

s Vice President, Sidi Ould Tah. Their discussion centered on President Julius Maada Bio’s commitment to fast-tracking the implementation of Sierra Leone’s approved African Development Fund portfolio, which the Vice President described as crucial to maintaining momentum on the country’s development priorities.

He also commended the African Development Bank for its leadership in bringing stakeholders together to unlock private capital for catalytic projects and expressed appreciation to the Government of Morocco for hosting the forum and supporting Africa’s collective push for partnership-driven development.